Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $294.41 Million Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 3.42% of Allegion worth $294,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Allegion by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $114.32. The stock had a trading volume of 192,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,669. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average of $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

