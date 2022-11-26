Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $373.19 Million Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,488,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,318,730 shares during the quarter. Autohome accounts for 1.2% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 7.56% of Autohome worth $373,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of Autohome stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $26.78. 347,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,954. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.19. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $40.89.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

