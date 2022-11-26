Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,151 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 3.22% of SPS Commerce worth $131,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 437.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 10,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $132.00. 31,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.29 and a beta of 0.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $147.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.59.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 8,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $1,155,388.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,566.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,138 shares of company stock worth $3,091,625. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

