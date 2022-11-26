Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 15,375 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,270,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,375 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies accounts for 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Cooper Companies worth $397,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 996 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,467. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $430.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

