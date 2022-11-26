Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 244,881 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,537,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,881 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 8.20% of PriceSmart worth $181,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 7.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.3% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,165,000 after buying an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 10.3% in the second quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert grew its stake in PriceSmart by 18.0% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.
PriceSmart Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of PSMT stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $72.01. 26,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.
PriceSmart Profile
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.
