Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 244,881 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,537,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,881 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 8.20% of PriceSmart worth $181,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 7.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.3% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,165,000 after buying an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 10.3% in the second quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert grew its stake in PriceSmart by 18.0% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,380 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $604,946.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,153,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,800,841.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $604,946.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,153,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,800,841.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $580,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 552,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,099,632.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,481. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSMT stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $72.01. 26,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

