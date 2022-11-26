Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 269,491 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,319,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,491 shares during the period. Ryan Specialty comprises about 1.8% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 5.52% of Ryan Specialty worth $561,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

In other news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran purchased 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 564,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,125.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 182,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,176,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,801,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,442,887.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael D. Ohalleran acquired 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $396,092.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 564,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,125.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,044,848 shares of company stock worth $39,211,853. 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RYAN stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 364,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,033. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.