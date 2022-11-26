Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 50,076 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,370,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,076 shares during the period. RBC Bearings makes up approximately 1.4% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of RBC Bearings worth $438,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBC. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 213,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,355 shares during the period.

RBC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.82. The company had a trading volume of 44,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,493. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.40. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.14.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

