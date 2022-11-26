Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 66,080 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,351,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,080 shares during the quarter. Landstar System comprises approximately 1.5% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 9.20% of Landstar System worth $487,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Landstar System by 17.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Benchmark started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.70.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.72. 142,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,788. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.68. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

