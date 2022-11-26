Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 84,704 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,866,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 84,704 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Albany International worth $147,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Albany International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter valued at about $832,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 47.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,497 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.66. The stock had a trading volume of 37,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,939. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

