Keep Network (KEEP) Price Hits $0.0855 on Exchanges

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0855 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $73.62 million and approximately $796,315.89 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.45 or 0.08344359 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00493590 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,959.58 or 0.30022469 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep is an incentivized network for storing and encrypting private data on the public blockchain. The network is made of off-chain containers for private data known as keeps, while the KEEP work token enables it to be completely permissionless. Keep solves the main problem holding back blockchain adoption: that data on public blockchains are public. With Keep, developers can finally build fully decentralized apps. Visit Keep to learn more and stake, and tBTC to see its power in action.tBTC, a Bitcoin bridge on Ethereum, is the first application built on top of the Keep network. It is an open-source project supported by groups including Keep, Summa and the Cross-Chain Group. tBTC is a fully Bitcoin-backed ERC-20 token pegged to the price of Bitcoin. It facilitates Bitcoin holders acting on the Ethereum blockchain, accessing the DeFi ecosystem, and earning with their Bitcoin.KEEP is the network’s native work token with dividends and a slashing model. It provides the sybil resistance that allows the Keep network to be censorship resistant and permissionless.KEEP can be used to:Secure the Keep Network and tBTC via stakingRun the random beacon and ECDSA nodes on the networkRun tBTC, similar to running a full node. KEEP stakers can play an even larger role as tBTC signers by bonding ETH.Earn fees for providing work on the networkKEEP applications and tools include:Keep Random BeacontBTC -“

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.