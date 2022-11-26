Kellogg (NYSE:K) Position Boosted by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Kellogg by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Kellogg by 4.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Kellogg by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $7,107,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,289,726.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 709,760 shares of company stock valued at $50,579,752. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.98. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

