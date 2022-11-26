Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €565.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €565.00 ($576.53) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.61% from the company’s current price.

KER has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €575.00 ($586.73) price target on Kering in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) price target on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($683.67) price target on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) price target on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €735.00 ($750.00) target price on Kering in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Kering Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KER opened at €545.30 ($556.43) on Thursday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($425.92). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €486.98 and a 200-day moving average of €501.85.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

