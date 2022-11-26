KeyCorp (KEY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on December 15th

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

KeyCorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. KeyCorp has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in KeyCorp by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 115,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 51,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

