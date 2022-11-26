Kkr Credit Income Fund (KKC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on December 12th

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, November 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Monday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.

