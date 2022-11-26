Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

KOD stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $394.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.81.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.35. Research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

