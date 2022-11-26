Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Position Boosted by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Kura Oncology makes up 7.2% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 1.39% of Kura Oncology worth $17,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 595.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 480,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $736,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on KURA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

KURA opened at $14.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $19.93.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

