Kyrrex (KRRX) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

Kyrrex (KRRX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Kyrrex has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kyrrex token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001499 BTC on major exchanges. Kyrrex has a market capitalization of $61.90 million and approximately $99,994.26 worth of Kyrrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kyrrex Token Profile

Kyrrex was first traded on November 29th, 2021. Kyrrex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Kyrrex’s official Twitter account is @kyrrexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kyrrex’s official website is kyrrex.com.

Buying and Selling Kyrrex

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyrrex is a global digital bank, disrupting the traditional financial world and connecting it with online finance and cryptocurrency trading. It is easier than ever to exchange fiat currencies against digital assets and vice versa only through a single platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

