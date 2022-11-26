Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Reaches $0.0174 on Top Exchanges

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $52.06 million and approximately $294,064.12 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,381.70 or 0.08361209 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.49 or 0.00493122 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,955.33 or 0.29986614 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

