Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Position Lowered by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,134 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

LEVI opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $27.60.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $168,576.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,070.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $68,370.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $168,576.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,070.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,023 shares of company stock worth $519,518 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

