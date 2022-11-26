LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in LHC Group by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.28. 41,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.09, a P/E/G ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $169.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.51.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

