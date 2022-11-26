Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 2.7% Higher This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $66.25 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 771,029,450 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 770,970,356.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00215295 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $108.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
