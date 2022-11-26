Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 2.7% Higher This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $66.25 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 771,029,450 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 770,970,356.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00215295 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $108.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

