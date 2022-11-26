Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0022 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $1.72 million and $164.77 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 771,063,637 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 771,046,762.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00235588 USD and is up 9.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $164.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
