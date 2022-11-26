LPL Financial LLC Acquires 446,449 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $943,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,679. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.58 and its 200 day moving average is $135.75.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

