LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,470,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,277 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $279,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435,989 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,130,000 after purchasing an additional 723,619 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 119.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,256,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,946,000 after purchasing an additional 684,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 505,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 365,986 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.14. The stock had a trading volume of 637,237 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

