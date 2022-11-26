LPL Financial LLC Buys 113,767 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.50% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $582,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VB stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.37. 384,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,304. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.42 and its 200 day moving average is $186.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $229.60.

