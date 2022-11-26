LPL Financial LLC Buys 63,627 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,627 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.58% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $1,456,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,409. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.86. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

