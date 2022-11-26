LPL Financial LLC Has $325.71 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,426,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $325,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
RSP stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $147.37. 825,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,842. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.06.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
