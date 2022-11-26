LPL Financial LLC Has $658.36 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331,746 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $658,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,644 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,800,000 after buying an additional 343,093 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,882,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,976,000 after buying an additional 175,556 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,748,000 after buying an additional 174,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,802,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,551,000 after buying an additional 156,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.97. 607,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,879. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

