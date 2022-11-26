LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,275,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 499,776 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.54% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $386,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,877,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,397,176. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

