Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LVLU. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $8.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $156.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

