M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 8.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $28,119,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

