Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Down 1.0 %

MGIC stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

