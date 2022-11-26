Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Down 4.4% This Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $239.84 million and approximately $35,066.81 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,619.77 or 0.99994209 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010373 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00040433 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022520 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00239350 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003457 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $93,623.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

