Mammoth (MMT) Price Hits $0.0248 on Major Exchanges

Mammoth (MMT) traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. Mammoth has a total market cap of $173.48 million and $21,393.42 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 479.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,494.16 or 1.00002347 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010398 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00040282 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022207 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00239694 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Mammoth

Mammoth (MMT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.02527436 USD and is up 45.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $33,071.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

