Maple One Day Volume Reaches $1.13 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. Maple has a market capitalization of $33.07 million and $1.13 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $8.53 or 0.00051682 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.05 or 0.08262649 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00492044 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,937.14 or 0.29928469 BTC.

About Maple

Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars.

