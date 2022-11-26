Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 23,568 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 6,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Medicure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter. Medicure had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 3.25%.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in Canada and the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Featured Stories

