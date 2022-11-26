Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) PT Raised to $90.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.00.

MTH stock opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $53,256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 210,811 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $12,735,000. Varde Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $12,927,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Meritage Homes by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,177,000 after purchasing an additional 110,231 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

