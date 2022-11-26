Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) PT Raised to $90.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.00.
Meritage Homes Stock Up 0.3 %
MTH stock opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.77.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
