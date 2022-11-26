Metadium (META) Market Capitalization Achieves $43.98 Million

Metadium (META) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Metadium has a market cap of $43.98 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.
About Metadium
Metadium launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Metadium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.
