MetisDAO Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $18.07 or 0.00108739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $79.61 million and $3.28 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.70249646 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $2,779,664.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

