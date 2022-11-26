Mina 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.59 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, Mina has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market cap of $413.49 million and $6.59 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00003304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.12 or 0.08289595 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00495152 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,000.42 or 0.30121917 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 753,753,761 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 753,388,912.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.54558371 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $6,262,563.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.