Mirova Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mirova lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in CSX were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

