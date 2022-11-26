Mirova Has $602,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mirova raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Equinix were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,721,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Equinix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.18.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 492 shares of company stock worth $313,723. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix stock opened at $674.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $585.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $635.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

