Mirova Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mirova reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Booking were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,984.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,814.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,917.77. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $37.70 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

About Booking



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

