Mirova Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mirova acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,770 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.19.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $200.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $285.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

