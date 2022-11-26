Mirova Takes Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 56.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 30.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 157.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Properties from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.99.

NYSE:BXP opened at $71.65 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

