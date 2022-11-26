Mirova Trims Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mirova reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 54.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.2% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 90.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 163,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 175.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,267,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,599,000 after acquiring an additional 807,443 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

