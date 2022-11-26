Moffett Nathanson Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $80.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Moffett Nathanson from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.86.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $235.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of -0.29.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $507,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,273 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

