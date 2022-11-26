Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) & Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Critical Review

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) and Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mondi and Epiroc AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Mondi alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondi $9.14 billion 1.02 $894.42 million N/A N/A Epiroc AB (publ) $4.62 billion 5.00 $822.96 million $0.70 27.20

Mondi has higher revenue and earnings than Epiroc AB (publ).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.0% of Mondi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Epiroc AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mondi and Epiroc AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondi 0 0 6 0 3.00 Epiroc AB (publ) 3 6 2 0 1.91

Epiroc AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $201.25, indicating a potential upside of 956.99%. Given Epiroc AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Epiroc AB (publ) is more favorable than Mondi.

Profitability

This table compares Mondi and Epiroc AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondi N/A N/A N/A Epiroc AB (publ) 17.65% 29.02% 15.16%

Dividends

Mondi pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Epiroc AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Epiroc AB (publ) pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Mondi has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epiroc AB (publ) has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mondi beats Epiroc AB (publ) on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondi

(Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers. It serves customers in the agriculture, automotive, building and construction, chemicals and dangerous goods, food and beverages, graphic and photographic, home and personal care, medical and pharmaceutical, office and professional printing, paper and packaging converting, pet care, retail and e-commerce, and shipping and transport industries. Mondi plc was founded in 1967 and is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions. This segment also provides solutions for automation, digitalization, and electrification. The Tools & Attachments segment offers rock drilling tools and hydraulic attachments that are used primarily for drilling, deconstruction, recycling, and rock excavation. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.