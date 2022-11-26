Monero (XMR) Reaches Market Cap of $2.49 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.49 billion and $76.21 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $136.59 or 0.00826942 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,519.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.24 or 0.00461547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00121386 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.42 or 0.00680597 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00243930 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00250435 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,205,799 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

