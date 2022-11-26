Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $158.46 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00077380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00061572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023610 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,044,689,108 coins and its circulating supply is 458,772,199 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

